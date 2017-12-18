IDT intros IEEE 1588 timing for Cavium

Integrated Device Technology will offer integrated IEEE 1588 software and timing components for a variety of Cavium System on Chip (SoC) solutions.



IDT said the range of applications requiring precision synchronization over packet-switched networks using the IEEE 1588 protocol has expanded from mobile networks and industrial automation applications to increasing include data centers, broadcast video, high-speed trading and high-performance computing.







"IDT's advanced clock recovery algorithms and precision timing devices reconstruct accurate synchronization signals under challenging network conditions for the most demanding applications," said Kris Rausch, vice president of IDT's Timing Division."Cavium's network infrastructure solutions have a particular need for precision timing, whether base stations, remote radio heads or even Cloud-RAN," said Raj Singh, general manager of Cavium's Wireless Broadband Group. "As we begin the transition from 4G to 5G it will become even more critical. Giving our customers access to reference designs incorporating validated IDT timing technology is an important element in helping them quickly deliver end products to the market."