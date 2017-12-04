Huawei and China Mobile develop control plane protocol for Broadband Network Gateways

Huawei and the China Mobile Research Institute have developed a Control Plane and User Plane Separated Protocol (CUSP) for cloud-based Broadband Network Gateways (BNGs).



The companies said their CUSP draft defines protocol requirements for information delivery, reliability, and security mechanisms needed for communication between the control and user planes in cloud-based BNG architecture with separated control and user planes.



The protocol has been submitted to the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) for consideration as a standard.



"The CU-separated BNG architecture allows network resource pooling to improve resource utilization and enables centralized virtual control plane to accelerate service efficiency and shorten new service provisioning time,” said Hu Shujun, an expert at the China Mobile Research Institute. “These are the business values brought by the architecture. The standards proposal submitted at the meeting was well received by industry experts, and the interface protocol and information model for interaction between the control and user planes will drive the new architecture to mature and become applicable. On the way to standardization of this architecture, we are open to new thoughts and welcome conversations with more industry experts to accelerate this process."





In March 2017, Huawei worked with the European Advanced Networking Test Center (EANTC) to complete the industry's first function and performance tests on broadband access for one million home subscribers.

In June, Huawei and China Mobile Shaanxi successfully carried out the world's first commercial trial of the CU-separated BNG architecture on a live network.