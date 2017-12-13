Google is opening an AI China Center to focus on basic research. Ms. Fei-Gei Li, who is Chief Scientist AI/ML at Google, notes that many of the world's top experts in AI are Chinese.
Google also has AI research groups located in New York, Toronto, London and Zurich.
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Google opens AI Research Center in Beijing
