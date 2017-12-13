Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Google opens AI Research Center in Beijing

Wednesday, December 13, 2017  ,  No comments

Google is opening an AI China Center to focus on basic research. Ms. Fei-Gei Li, who is Chief Scientist AI/ML at Google, notes that many of the world's top experts in AI are Chinese.

Google also has AI research groups located in New York, Toronto, London and Zurich.

