Gemalto and DOCOMO develop multi-profile SIMs

NTT DOCOMO and Gemalto announced the world's first multi-profile SIM for use in multi-carrier collaborative services, allowing users to switch between profiles, which include data such as contact information and telephone numbers, on their smartphone or tablet in multiple countries.



DOCOMO said the new SIM will help customers planning to stay overseas long term, such as expatriates and students, to access the DOCOMO network while in Japan, but also enjoy voice and data communications services provided directly by affiliated carriers in their respective service areas overseas, thus avoiding the need to insert the SIM card of a local carrier or carry a rental device.



The multi-profile SIM draws on DOCOMO's experience in international communications services and Gemalto's telecommunications know-how. The commercial launch is expected sometime in fiscal 2018.