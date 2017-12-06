Wednesday, December 6, 2017

GBI - Transforming Subsea Systems with SDN

Wednesday, December 06, 2017



GBI, which stands for Gulf Bridge International, is well-known for its subsea cable system extending from the Arabian Gulf to the United Kingdom to the west and Singapore to the east. In this video, Rick Hilson, VP of Next Gen Architecture for GBI, talks about transforming this system with #SDN and #NFV.

See video: https://youtu.be/5iFM6Jq9NZU


