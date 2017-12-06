GBI, which stands for Gulf Bridge International, is well-known for its subsea cable system extending from the Arabian Gulf to the United Kingdom to the west and Singapore to the east. In this video, Rick Hilson, VP of Next Gen Architecture for GBI, talks about transforming this system with #SDN and #NFV.
See video: https://youtu.be/5iFM6Jq9NZU
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
GBI - Transforming Subsea Systems with SDN
Wednesday, December 06, 2017
