Fyusion raises $22M for computer vision

Fyusion, a start-up based in San Francisco, announced $22 million in Series B funding for its work in 3D computer vision and machine learning.



Fyusion's mission is "to pioneer real-time visual understanding of the physical world using any camera though with a focus on Android & iOS devices." The technology creates immersive, interactive 3D images called ‘fyuses’ by moving any camera around a person, object or scene. Fyusion says its 3D AI technology is capable of understanding these people, objects, and scenes, live in the camera, and with extreme precision. The company also claims to have the world’s largest database of digitized real-world 3D images, updated monthly by tens of millions of users across commercial OEM partnerships. Gionee, Huawei, TCL, and ZTE are Fyusion’s OEM partners.



New Enterprise Associates were a follow-on institutional investor alongside new investors Presence Capital and 2020, a fund partnered with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. New strategic investors include one of the top 3 global smartphone makers, NTT Group’s corporate venture capital firm NTT DOCOMO Ventures, publicly-traded Japanese gaming company Colopl, and Gionee – a Chinese smartphone company. Fyusion has raised a total of $38 million since its inception in 2014.Radu B. Rusu, CEO of Fyusion said: “We’re delighted to have welcomed investors with such knowledge and connections in the very areas that Fyusion is focused on. These are incredible partners who understand how Fyusion’s 3D AI imaging will drive growth in many key global industries over the coming years.”