Former Intel exec Diane Bryant joins Google Cloud

Diane Bryant, former Group President at Intel, has joined Google Cloud as Chief Operating Officer. She will report to Diane Greene,

Bryant is known for her leadership Intel’s Data Center Group (DCG) as general manager and executive vice president.  Intel's DCG generated $17 billion in revenue in 2016. She also serves on the board of United Technologies.



