FirstNet adds "Ruthless Preemption" feature

FirstNet, which in partnership with AT&T is building the nationwide public safety broadband network, announced the release of "ruthless preemption" for first responder subscribers across the country.



Preemption is a mission-critical feature that enables first responders on FirstNet to communicate and coordinate during emergencies, large events or other situations where commercial networks can become congested.



The feature is now available to first responders in states and territories that have opted in to the First Responder Network Authority and AT&T plan.



"As a first responder on 9/11, I experienced the communications challenges that can happen in large emergencies as networks become congested and overwhelmed," said Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Chief Richard Bowers. "Now, with the launch of preemption on FirstNet, for the first time, public safety is ensured a 'fast lane' to connect. FirstNet will provide reliability, confidence and ability for first responders to be able to communicate during emergency operations. Virginia was first in to opt in, and we're all in to ensure emergency communications are seamless for first responders."

