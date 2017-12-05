FiberLight appoints Don MacNeil as CEO, formerly XO

FiberLight, which owns over 1,700,000 miles of robust fiber networks in over 44 U.S. cities, appointed Don MacNeil as its new CEO, replacing Jim Lynch who will now assume the role of Executive Chairman.



MacNeil joined FiberLight as Chief Operating Officer (COO) in September. He previously served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for EdgeConneX, an innovative data center solutions provider, which built a national portfolio of 29 edge data centers throughout the U.S. and Europe. Additionally, Don has held a variety of leadership roles with operations, engineering, sales and marketing teams, and culminated his 14-year tenure with XO Communications as COO.