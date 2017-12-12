Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Fiber Broadband Association elects Kevin Morgan as Chair

Kevin Morgan has been elected to the position of Chairman-Elect for the Fiber Broadband Association (formerly the Fiber to the Home Council Americas), which is an industry that promotes all-fiber-optic network infrastructure to the home, to the business, and everywhere.

Morgan will serve one year as Chairman-Elect then move to the position of Chairman of the Board in 2019.  He also serves as Chief Marketing Officer for Clearfield.


