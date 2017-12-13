Facebook plans big expansion of Oregon data center

Facebook announced plans to add 900,000 square feet to its data center campus in Prineville, Oregon.
The expansion comes in the form of two new buildings expected to enter service in 2020 and 2021.
The Prineville site is where Facebook opened its first owned data center eight years ago. Since then, the site has expanded to three buildings encompassing 1.25 million square feet of space.
Facebook announced plans to add 900,000 square feet to its data center campus in Prineville, Oregon.
