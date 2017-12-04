Ericsson to open 5G Life Campus in Hasselt, Belgium.

Ericsson will open a 5G innovation center in Hasselt, Belgium at Corda Campus, a technology park.



The "5G Life Campus" will be fully connected to Ericsson’s R&D center in Aachen, Germany, where 5G development and international pilot projects are executed.



The new Belgian facility will o provide industry players with a test environment to develop and trial new applications using the latest technologies for the next generation of mobility, potentially years ahead of the expected commercial launch of 5G in Belgium.



Raf Degens, Director of Corda Campus, says: “Corda Campus is a high technology campus, where more than 200 innovative companies work on new products and services every day. With Ericsson, this 5G Life Campus will provide industries a way to prepare for the future and grow faster.”