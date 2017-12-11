Ericsson confirms 5G contract with Verizon

Ericsson will provide the 5G Core network, 5G Radio Access Network (RAN), transport and associated services for Verizon's commercial 5G launch in selected U.S. markets during the second half of 2018. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Verizon will deploy the pre-standard 5G commercial radio network and the 5G Core network gear.
The deployment follows joint trials of fixed-wireless 5G using mmWave spectrum in multiple cities and residential neighborhoods with different geographies and housing densities.
“5G will change the way we work, interact, learn and play. Through our work with Ericsson, we are creating a clear roadmap and building a robust ecosystem that will enable us to maximize the potential of 5G,” stated Ed Chan, SVP Technology Strategy and Planning for Corporate Networking and Technology, Verizon.
“Our pioneering work with 5G will make US consumers and businesses among the first in the world to benefit from the transformative services of the new technology. It further illustrates how our global 5G portfolio, designed to support 5G NR as standardized in 3GPP, enables first movers in the early commercialization of 5G networks,” stated Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson.
- In November, Verizon announced that its first 5G application will be a fixed residential broadband service. The first commercial launch will occur in Sacramento, California during the second half of 2018. Additional markets are also expected to launch in 2018. Verizon did not disclose the performance characteristics of its 5G residential service but said it will provide unprecedented wireless speeds for Internet access. Verizon estimates the market opportunity for initial 5G residential broadband services to be approximately 30 million households nationwide. The company also noted that the 5G residential rollout will not have a material impact on Verizon’s consolidated capital expenditures in 2018. CAPEX is expected to be consistent with the past several years.
