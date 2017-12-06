Elliptic Labs offers ultrasound sensor for Qualcomm's Neural Engine

Elliptic Labs, a start-up with headquarters in Oslo and offices in San Francisco, and Shanghai have demonstrated its touch-free ultrasound gesture technology running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform using the Snapdragon Neural Processing Engine (NPE).



Elliptic Labs’ ultrasound virtual sensors can be implemented in electronic devices, such as laptops, tablets and smartphones, to detect natural hand movements in the air above, in front of and to the side of the screen. The detected hand movement can trigger actions such as taking a selfie or group photo.



Elliptic Labs’ ultrasound virtual sensors can also now be used in conjunction with the Snapdragon

NPE’s machine learning and artificial intelligence optimization tools.



Elliptic Labs noted that its INNER BEAUTY proximity sensor technology is used in the hugely popular Mi Mix phone from Chinese powerhouse Xiaomi.



“Any OEM or developer using the Snapdragon Neural Processing Engine from Qualcomm Technologies can now benefit from our expertise in machine learning and user experience design,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Whether people want to use our technology to take pictures, record videos or play music, it is clear that intuitive, touch-free gestures are important for the next generation of user experiences in the mobile, VR and IoT markets. Leveraging NPE, we are able to more rapidly deliver touch-free gestures that are natural extensions of human interaction.”









The Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform includes an integrated Qualcomm Spectra 280 image signal processor (ISP) and Qualcomm Adreno 630 visual processing subsystem for cinematic video capture by flagship mobile devices. It is designed to deliver innovations for new XR experiences that span virtual, augmented and mixed reality. Snapdragon 845 is the first mobile platform to enable room-scale 6 degrees of freedom (6DoF) with simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM)—for features such as wall-collision detection. Additionally, Snapdragon 845 introduces “Adreno foveation,” which substantially reduces power consumption, improves visual quality and boosts XR application performance, as compared to the previous generation.







The Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform is currently sampling.



