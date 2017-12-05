Ekinops debuts flexible line rate modules

Ekinops based in Lannion, France, a global supplier of next-generation optical networking equipment, introduced two new flexible rate line modules for its optical transport platform in metro, regional or long-haul deployments.



The two new modules – the PM 200FRS02 and PM 200FRS02-SF – employ dual QSFP28 client ports with software-selectable line side modulation that can be provisioned as either DP-QPSK or 16QAM to create 100G or 200G transport links. The new generation modules occupy only one-third the space of previous equipment, occupying only a single slot in an Ekinops 360 chassis, for three times the capacity per shelf. This makes it possible to fit up to 1.2 terabits per second of capacity in only two rack units. In addition, the PM 200FRS02-SF provides single fiber operation, giving service providers the option of cutting fiber costs in half.



Ekinops is also adding to the flexibility of the modules by introducing the PM 100G-AGG companion card for multiplexing up to ten 10G multiprotocol client services into a G.709 standard OTU4 that connects to one client port on the PM 200FRS02 or PM 200FRS02-SF.



Ekinops said its new modules will help service providers to reduce their capital and operational costs, improving the business case for deploying new capacity.



Aire Networks, which is Spain's fourth largest wholesale operator, is now using the Ekinops modules in its 27,000-kilometer fiber network that covers 90 percent of the country. The single fiber capability was key for Aire Networks, which was looking for a solution supporting 200G transmission in single fiber mode.



“We have been able to reduce the form factor in these new modules by a factor of three while reducing power requirements by a factor of two. That delivers an order of magnitude improvement in service density and network cost, key factors for Aire Networks and for other Ekinops customers when it comes to profitability,” said Mark Burton, EMEA Vice President of Sales at Ekinops. “This demonstrates Ekinops’ continued commitment to providing our customers the most efficient and flexible optical transport solutions.”







