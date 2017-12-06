Digital Realty brings on more wind power

Digital Realty, which operates 182 data centers throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, announced two new long-term agreements to source approximately 324,000 additional megawatt-hours of renewable wind and solar power annually for the company’s Chicago and Ashburn data centers.



In Chicago, Digital Realty has signed a contract with Leeward Renewable Energy for an anticipated 276,000 megawatt-hours of renewable wind power annually.



In Virginia, Digital Realty has signed SunEnergy to supply 48,000 megawatt-hours of renewable solar power annually for its Ashburn data centers. Both projects are expected to come online in next year.



With these resources, Digital Realty will have contracted for approximately 721,000 megawatt-hours of renewable generation annually through long-term contracts, avoiding approximately 515,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. The company says it currently procures approximately 400,000 megawatt-hours of wind power annually, which offsets 100% of its U.S. colocation and interconnection energy usage, reducing the company's carbon footprint by approximately 275,000 metric tons per year.







