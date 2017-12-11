Digicel appoints new CEO

Digicel has appointed Alexander Matuschka Greiffenclau as Group Chief Executive, replacing Colm Delves who stepped down for personal and family reasons. Delves is expected to remain as a non-executive director of Digicel.



Greiffenclau previously served as Group Chief Performance Officer of VEON since mid-2015. He previously served as Chief Transformation Officer at Nokia Networks, where he was credited as playing a key role in its transformation.Under Colm’s leadership over the past 13 years, Digicel grew from US$478 million revenues in eight markets to $2.5 billion revenues across 32 markets with a ten-fold increase in profitability and subscribers.