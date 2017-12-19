CyrusOne builds a massive data center campus near Atlanta

CyrusOne unveiled plans to build a massive data center campus in Atlanta to serve its expanding customer base of hyperscale cloud providers and Fortune 1000 enterprise customers.



The new 44-acre campus is located in the Riverside West Industrial Park in the Atlanta suburb of Douglasville, Georgia. Upon full buildout, the site will include three data centers, with 440,000 square feet of data center space and 50 megawatts of critical power. CyrusOne expects to begin construction in Q1 2018 and complete the first data center building by summer. The data centers will have access to multiple cloud providers and will be linked to the CyrusOne National Internet Exchange (National IX), which delivers interconnection between other CyrusOne locations across the country. Customers will additionally have direct access to one of the largest fiber hubs in the United States.



Georgia Governor Nathan Deal welcome the project, valuing the direct investment at $200 million. The campus is projected to generate an additional $600 million in investments over time.



“Leadership in technology, financial services, manufacturing, education, and connectivity make Atlanta an especially attractive market for our cloud and enterprise customers,” said Tesh Durvasula, chief commercial officer, CyrusOne. “Atlanta’s diverse economy moves fast and CyrusOne operates in the same manner. Our new Douglasville site is an ideal location for companies fueling Atlanta’s growth to leverage CyrusOne’s state-of-the-art data center solution in this dynamic region.”



CyrusOne operates 44 data center facilities across the United States, Europe, and Asia.