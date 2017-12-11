Colt cuts Tokyo-London latency to under 159 milliseconds

Colt Technology Services has cut network latency between the Tokyo to London financial centres to less than 159 milliseconds. Lower latency is highly desirable for global financial firms.



“We are committed to providing global financial firms with a very fast and reliable network infrastructure together with superior customer experience. This is why we are investing heavily in low latency connectivity between the key financial centres and exchanges in Asia, Europe and North America. This year, we have announced improved latency on our Chicago to Tokyo network route and key APAC routes. We are now focusing on the Tokyo to London route. Firms are increasingly using their network to gain a competitive advantage and the Colt IQ Network provides a consistently high experience across all regions,” stated Andrew Housden, VP, Capital Markets at Colt.



In 2017, Colt has invested €200 million to upgrade capacity across its global Colt IQ Network.





