Cisco will acquire Cmpute.io, a start-up based in Bangalore that optimizes applications by moving workloads between private and multiple public clouds or region, based on current performance metrics and/or spot pricing. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Cmpute.io, also known as 47Line Technologies, analyzes cloud-deployed workloads and consumption patterns. Its cost-optimization strategies help customers
minimize cloud instance overprovisioning.
Cmpute.io’s team and technology will join Cisco CloudCenter.
Sunday, December 10, 2017
Cisco to acquire Cmpute.io for cloud optimization tools
