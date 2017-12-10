Cisco to acquire Cmpute.io for cloud optimization tools

Cisco will acquire Cmpute.io, a start-up based in Bangalore that optimizes applications by moving workloads between private and multiple public clouds or region, based on current performance metrics and/or spot pricing. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Cmpute.io, also known as 47Line Technologies, analyzes cloud-deployed workloads and consumption patterns. Its cost-optimization strategies help customers

minimize cloud instance overprovisioning.



Cmpute.io’s team and technology will join Cisco CloudCenter.