CenturyLink Wins NORAD Contract

CenturyLink announced a contract to provide communications services to Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The contract includes support for the NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Tracks Santa program, including enabling the program’s phone hotline. The contract, which also includes Ethernet circuits and private line services, is valued at approximately $275,000 the first year, with four one-year options, for a total contract value of $1.5 million.



“CenturyLink is honored to provide Peterson AFB with communications services that help NORAD track all flying objects that enter North American air space every day, including tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve,” said David Young, CenturyLink regional vice president, strategic government.