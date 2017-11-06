Broadcom nominates 11 directors for Qualcomm's Board

Broadcom notified Qualcomm of its intention to nominate a slate of 11 individuals for election to Qualcomm's Board of Directors and to propose certain other matters for the consideration of Qualcomm stockholders at Qualcomm's 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The nominated directors are:





Samih Elhage , former President of the Mobile Networks Business Group of Nokia Corporation. Previously held the role of Chief Financial and Operating Officer of Nokia Siemens Networks and Nokia Networks, subsidiaries of Nokia. Also served on the Boards of Alcatel-Lucent Corporation, Alcatel Shanghai Bell, and Quickplay Media Inc.

, former President of the Mobile Networks Business Group of Nokia Corporation. Previously held the role of Chief Financial and Operating Officer of Nokia Siemens Networks and Nokia Networks, subsidiaries of Nokia. Also served on the Boards of Alcatel-Lucent Corporation, Alcatel Shanghai Bell, and Quickplay Media Inc. Raul J. Fernandez, Vice Chairman of Monumental Sports & Entertainment and former Chairman and CEO of ObjectVideo, Inc. Also served as CEO of Dimension Data North America and as Chairman, CEO and President of Proxicom, Inc. Serves on the Boards of AtSite, Inc. and Perfect Sense, Inc., and previously served as a Director of Kate Spade & Company.

Vice Chairman of Monumental Sports & Entertainment and former Chairman and CEO of ObjectVideo, Inc. Also served as CEO of Dimension Data North America and as Chairman, CEO and President of Proxicom, Inc. Serves on the Boards of AtSite, Inc. and Perfect Sense, Inc., and previously served as a Director of Kate Spade & Company. Michael S. Geltzeiler , consultant for Temasek Holdings. Previously served as Senior Vice President and CFO of ADT Corporation and before that, CFO and Group Executive Vice President at NYSE Euronext.

, consultant for Temasek Holdings. Previously served as Senior Vice President and CFO of ADT Corporation and before that, CFO and Group Executive Vice President at NYSE Euronext. Stephen J. Girsky, Managing Partner of VectoIQ, an independent advisory firm. Previously served in a number of capacities at General Motors, including Vice Chairman. Serves on the Boards of United States Steel Corporation, Brookfield Business Partners, Drive.ai, and Valens Semiconductor Ltd. Previously served as a Director of GM following its emergence from bankruptcy and as Lead Independent Director of Dana Holdings Corp.

Managing Partner of VectoIQ, an independent advisory firm. Previously served in a number of capacities at General Motors, including Vice Chairman. Serves on the Boards of United States Steel Corporation, Brookfield Business Partners, Drive.ai, and Valens Semiconductor Ltd. Previously served as a Director of GM following its emergence from bankruptcy and as Lead Independent Director of Dana Holdings Corp. David G. Golden , Managing Partner at Revolution Ventures. Previously spent 18 years at J.P. Morgan, including five years as Vice Chairman and Director of technology, media and telecommunications investment banking. Serves on the Boards of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. and Blackbaud, Inc. Previously served as a Director of Everyday Health, Inc. and Barnes & Noble, Inc.

, Managing Partner at Revolution Ventures. Previously spent 18 years at J.P. Morgan, including five years as Vice Chairman and Director of technology, media and telecommunications investment banking. Serves on the Boards of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. and Blackbaud, Inc. Previously served as a Director of Everyday Health, Inc. and Barnes & Noble, Inc. Veronica M. Hagen , retired President and CEO of Polymer Group, Inc. (later renamed AVINTIV Specialty Materials Inc). Also served as President and CEO of Sappi Fine Paper and held multiple positions at Alcoa, including Vice President and Chief Customer Officer and business unit president of Alcoa Engineered Products. Serves on the Boards of Newmont Mining Corporation, the Southern Company, and American Water Works Company, Inc. Previously served as a Director of AVINTIV, Jacuzzi Brands, Inc., and Covanta.

, retired President and CEO of Polymer Group, Inc. (later renamed AVINTIV Specialty Materials Inc). Also served as President and CEO of Sappi Fine Paper and held multiple positions at Alcoa, including Vice President and Chief Customer Officer and business unit president of Alcoa Engineered Products. Serves on the Boards of Newmont Mining Corporation, the Southern Company, and American Water Works Company, Inc. Previously served as a Director of AVINTIV, Jacuzzi Brands, Inc., and Covanta. Julie A. Hill , owner of The Hill Company. Serves on the Board of Anthem, Inc. and was a Director of WellPoint Health Networks Inc. prior to its merger with Anthem. Has been a trustee of the Lord Abbett Family of Mutual Funds since 2004 and previously served as a Director of Lend Lease, Ltd., Resources Connection, Inc., and Holcim US.

, owner of The Hill Company. Serves on the Board of Anthem, Inc. and was a Director of WellPoint Health Networks Inc. prior to its merger with Anthem. Has been a trustee of the Lord Abbett Family of Mutual Funds since 2004 and previously served as a Director of Lend Lease, Ltd., Resources Connection, Inc., and Holcim US. John H. Kispert , Managing Partner of Black Diamond Ventures. Previously served as President and CEO and a Director of Spansion, Inc. through its merger with Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. Serves on the Boards of Gigamon Inc. and Barracuda Networks, Inc. Previously served as a Director of Cypress, TriNet Group, Inc., and Extreme Networks, Inc., where he was Chairman.

, Managing Partner of Black Diamond Ventures. Previously served as President and CEO and a Director of Spansion, Inc. through its merger with Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. Serves on the Boards of Gigamon Inc. and Barracuda Networks, Inc. Previously served as a Director of Cypress, TriNet Group, Inc., and Extreme Networks, Inc., where he was Chairman. Gregorio Reyes , former Director and Chairman of the Boards of Dialog Semiconductor plc and LSI Corporation, and former Director of Seagate Technologies Public Limited Company. Previously was a co-founder and Chairman of Sunward Technologies Inc., Chairman and CEO of American Semiconductor Equipment Technologies, and President and CEO of National Micronetics. Held positions at National Semiconductor, Motorola, Fairchild Semiconductor, and Eaton.

, former Director and Chairman of the Boards of Dialog Semiconductor plc and LSI Corporation, and former Director of Seagate Technologies Public Limited Company. Previously was a co-founder and Chairman of Sunward Technologies Inc., Chairman and CEO of American Semiconductor Equipment Technologies, and President and CEO of National Micronetics. Held positions at National Semiconductor, Motorola, Fairchild Semiconductor, and Eaton. Thomas S. Volpe , Managing Member of Volpe Investments LLC. Previously CEO of Dubai Group LLC, a diversified investment firm based in the United Arab Emirates, and before that, served as Chairman of Prudential Volpe Technology Group. Served on the Boards of Linear Technology Corporation and EFG-Hermes Holding Company.

, Managing Member of Volpe Investments LLC. Previously CEO of Dubai Group LLC, a diversified investment firm based in the United Arab Emirates, and before that, served as Chairman of Prudential Volpe Technology Group. Served on the Boards of Linear Technology Corporation and EFG-Hermes Holding Company. Harry L. You, President, CFO and Director of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. Previously served as Executive Vice President in the Office of the Chairman of EMC Corporation. Served as CEO of BearingPoint Inc., Executive Vice President and CFO of Oracle Corporation and CFO of Accenture Ltd. Previously served as a Director of Korn/Ferry International.





Broadcom cites the following benefits of a merged company:



Creates a Leading Diversified Communications Semiconductor Company : Qualcomm's cellular business is highly complementary to Broadcom's portfolio, and the combination will create a strong, global company with an impressive portfolio of technologies and products.

: Qualcomm's cellular business is highly complementary to Broadcom's portfolio, and the combination will create a strong, global company with an impressive portfolio of technologies and products. Accelerates Innovation to Deliver More Advanced Semiconductor Solutions to Global Customers : As a result of enhanced scale, reach and financial flexibility, the combined company will benefit from the ability to accelerate innovation and deliver more advanced semiconductor solutions to its broad global customer base.

: As a result of enhanced scale, reach and financial flexibility, the combined company will benefit from the ability to accelerate innovation and deliver more advanced semiconductor solutions to its broad global customer base. Compelling Financial Benefits: The combined company will have an enhanced financial profile, benefiting from Broadcom's proven operating model with industry-leading margins. The combined Broadcom and Qualcomm, including NXP, will have pro forma fiscal 2017 revenues of approximately $51 billion and pro forma 2017 EBITDA of approximately $23 billion, including synergies. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Broadcom's Non-GAAP EPS in the first full year after close.

"Broadcom's proposal is compelling for stockholders and stakeholders in both companies. Our proposal provides Qualcomm stockhold In what could become the largest tech merger to date, Broadcom announced a proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Qualcomm for $70.00 per share in cash and stock, making the offer worth $130 billion in total, a 28% premium over the closing price of Qualcomm common stock on November 2, 2017Broadcom cites the following benefits of a merged company:"Broadcom's proposal is compelling for stockholders and stakeholders in both companies. Our proposal provides Qualcomm stockhold