Bitdefender attracts 30% investor at $600m valuation

Vitruvian Partners, an independent European private equity firm, has acquired an approximate 30% minority stake in Bitdefender Holding B.V..



Bitdefender, which employs 1,300 staff across nine offices, said its software is protecting 500 million users in over 150 countries. More than 40% of sales are currently generated in the U.S. Bitdefender is based in Bucharest, Romania.



Following the acquisition, Vitruvian becomes the second-largest shareholder with co-founders Mariuca and Florin Talpes continuing to hold the majority stake. A group of private investors hold a minority stake in the company.



