Bell Canada implements Cisco Segment Routing in next-gen core

Bell Canada has implemented Cisco Segment Routing in its next-generation core network. Specifically, Bell recently upgraded the‎ first four IP core routers to support seamless connection between network data centers and its Smart Core network. The deployment is part of Bell's ‘Network 3.0’ transformation plan.



Cisco Segment Routing delivers network automation and software-defined networking (SDN) capabilities to simplify network operations, increase network robustness, optimize network utilization and offer innovative network services.



Cisco predicts Internet traffic per month per user in Canada will be up to 142.6 GB in 2020, from 63.3 GB in 2016 – with 74% of Internet traffic being video.



“Segment routing is a significant step forward on our mission to transform the way our network interacts with our people, processes and technology at Bell,” said Stephen Howe, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Bell Canada. “As our Network 3.0 transformation progresses, and with segment routing now in place, we now have the foundation to enable greater network reliability, as well as enhanced speed and agility from Bell in responding to clients’ needs. Using new IP routing protocols, we can improve the reliability and performance of our Smart Core network, including our network data centers, helping us to better manage overall network operations and offer our customers a superior service experience.”





