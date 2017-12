6WIND offer replacement for Brocade Vyatta Virtual Routers

6WIND, the Paris-based developer of high-performance packet processing software and software appliances for Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) servers, has extended its Brocade vRouter replacement program through the first half of 2018.



The 6WIND Turbo Router, which is a high-performance software router for bare metal and virtual machine deployments, can be used as an alternative to Brocade’s Vyatta vRouter, which is now end-of-support. 6WIIND's offer now also applies to VyOS virtual routers. The 6WIND Turbo Router is based on DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) for performance. It separates its full-featured data plane and control plane for use case flexibility. Management options include CLI, XML or Linux-based tools.



“We are pleased to extend our Brocade vRouter replacement campaign into 2018 while increasing our offer to include VyOS users,” said Eric Carm├Ęs, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. “Early results show that 6WIND immediately solves incumbent vRouter performance, feature and support challenges while also giving an alternative to hardware routers.”