6WIND offer replacement for Brocade Vyatta Virtual Routers

6WIND, the Paris-based developer of high-performance packet processing software and software appliances for Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) servers, has extended its Brocade vRouter replacement program through the first half of 2018.



The 6WIND Turbo Router, which is a high-performance software router for bare metal and virtual machine deployments, can be used as an alternative to Brocade’s Vyatta vRouter, which is now end-of-support. 6WIIND's offer now also applies to VyOS virtual routers. The 6WIND Turbo Router is based on DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) for performance. It separates its full-featured data plane and control plane for use case flexibility. Management options include CLI, XML or Linux-based tools.



“We are pleased to extend our Brocade vRouter replacement campaign into 2018 while increasing our offer to include VyOS users,” said Eric Carmès, Founder and CEO of 6WIND. “Early results show that 6WIND immediately solves incumbent vRouter performance, feature and support challenges while also giving an alternative to hardware routers.”