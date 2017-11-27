ZTE wins biggest share of China Unicom's IMS project

ZTE Corporation was awarded 47% of the total contract for China Unicom’s IMS project -- the biggest share of the whole project.



According to the bidding plan, China Unicom selects top 3 vendors of the ranking as its partners to deploy IMS networks in various provinces for services like VoLTE, one number with multiple devices, VoWiFi, and 5G voice services, etc.



ZTE also noted that it won a 70% share of China Mobile’s CM-IMS network VoLTE project in 2015.



To date, ZTE has deployed over 280 IMS commercial/trial projects, including over 70 vIMS projects around the world.



