ONAP is a next-generation automation platform and "Amsterdam" is the first software release for early deployments.
Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) Project, which unites AT&T's open source ECOMP and the Open Orchestrator Project (OPEN-O).
In this four-minute video, Arpit Joshipura, GM of Networking for The Linux Foundation, walks us through highlights of the Amsterdam release.
See Video: https://youtu.be/vzJlbxXuM5Q
Monday, November 20, 2017
Video: Intro to ONAP Amsterdam
