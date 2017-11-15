Versa's SD-WAN brings support for Unified Communications

Versa Networks, which specializes in software-based networking and security solutions, has expanded its Versa Cloud IP Platform with embedded voice and video codec support to provide native mean opinion score (MOS)-based traffic engineering and reporting for unified communications (UC) services (voice and video).



The problem with most SD-WAN solutions is that they can only identify voice or video packets and abide by a policy defined by loss, latency, jitter and delay requirements as well as by circuit priority to move traffic in an optimal fashion. What they cannot do isVersa enables real-time assessment of the actual user experience of a voice/video session as captured by a MOS score. This is used to define policies.The new capabilities enable managed-service providers to deliver high-quality, business-class voice and video services for unified communications as a service (UCaaS) by bundling Versa Secure SD-WAN with their UC solutions.