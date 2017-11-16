Updates for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform for hybrid clouds

The latest release of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (v3.7), which is the company's enterprise-grade Kubernetes container application platform, includes native integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Brokers. These enable developers to bind services across AWS and on-premise resources to create modern applications while providing a consistent, open standards-based foundation to drive business evolution. AWS services are now accessible directly from Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.



Red Hat said its OpenShift Container Platform provides a single platform to build, deploy, and manage applications consistently across hybrid cloud infrastructures.



Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.7 features the OpenShift Service Catalog, which enables IT organizations to connect any application running on the OpenShift platform to a wide variety of services, regardless of where that service runs. This helps users search for, provision, and bind application services to OpenShift applications while providing a more secure and consistent way for administrators to provide new services to end users.



Also included with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.7 is OpenShift Ansible Broker for provisioning and managing services through the OpenShift Service Catalog by using Ansible to define OpenShift Services.



AWS services through Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.7 include:





Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS)

Amazon Relational Database Services (RDS)

Amazon Route 53

Amazon Simple Storage Services (S3)

Amazon Simple Notification Service (SNS)

Amazon ElastiCache

Amazon Redshift

Amazon DynamoDB

Amazon Elastic MapReduce (EMR)