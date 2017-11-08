Twilio's Q3 revenue tops $100 million

Twilio, which enables developers to embed messaging, voice, and video capabilities directly into their software applications, reported its first $100 million quarter. Twilio's Q3 revenues amounted to $100.5 million, up 41% from the third quarter of 2016 and 5% sequentially from the second quarter of 2017. There was a GAAP loss from operations of $24.0 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared with GAAP loss from operations of $11.3 million for the third quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP loss from operations of $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2016.



Twilio reported 46,489 active customer accounts as of September 30, 2017, compared to 34,457 as of September 30, 2016.



“We hit a number of exciting milestones in Q3, including our first $100 million revenue quarter, our first enterprise license agreement for our higher level software products, and the launch of Twilio Studio,” said Jeff Lawson, Twilio’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.