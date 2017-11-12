TRON Forum transfers IoT OS to IEEE

The TRON Forum, which supports a development project called TRON Project that addresses real-time architecture for embedded systems, will transfer ownership of the TRON µT-Kernel 2.0 to the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE-SA). This effectively transfers a leading real-time operating system (OS) title for 16- and 32-bit microprocessors deployed throughout the IoT ecosystem to IEEE.



The arrangement also provides a license to TRON Forum for use of the intellectual property.



“In our ongoing efforts to foster openness and the broad utilization of globally-recognized technical standards, the IEEE-SA continues to seek collaborative agreements that help advance technology for humanity,” said Konstantinos Karachalios, managing director for the IEEE-SA. “This agreement with the TRON Forum will pave the way for development of new standards in line with the goal of both our organizations to promote open innovation frameworks. We look forward to our continued work and cooperation.”



The TRON Project is a project launched in 1984 by Prof. Ken Sakamura, now dean of the Faculty of Information Networking for Innovation and Design (INIAD) at Toyo University. The Project aims to build an open architecture for embedded systems.



