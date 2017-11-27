Trend Micro acquires Immunio and for hybrid cloud security

Trend Micro announced the acquisition of Montréal, Canada-based Immunio, a pioneer in real-time web application security (RASP), providing automatic detection and protection against application security vulnerabilities. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Immunio's mission is to make truly effective real-time web protection technology easily available and widely deployed, and by doing so, stop the biggest source of breached data records.



“We are excited to acquire Immunio’s application protection technology, their team of application security experts and their customers,” said Bill McGee, SVP and GM of Hybrid Cloud Security at Trend Micro. “Technology changes, like cloud computing and container platforms, are enabling faster application development. Immunio’s run-time application security allows our customers to increase protection against software vulnerabilities within the applications they are building.”



Trend Micro is also enhancing its container-specific security capabilities, by supporting container image scanning, which allows security issues to be identified and resolved prior to production release. Customers will be able to scan images in the container registry so that development teams can fix issues prior to deployment and apply run-time protection capabilities based on findings from the imaging.





