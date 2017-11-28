Toshiba samples 64-Layer, 3D Flash Memory

Toshiba Memory Corporation started sampling Universal Flash Storage (UFS) devices based on 64-layer, BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory. Four capacities are offered 32GB, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.



Target applications include mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, and augmented and virtual reality systems.



The devices boast a theoretical interface speed of up to 5.8Gbps per lane (x2 lanes = 11.6Gbps) while also suppressing any increase in power consumption. Sequential read and write performance of the 64GB device are 900MB/s and 180MB/s, while the random read and write performance are around 200% and 185% better, respectively, than those of previous generation devices





