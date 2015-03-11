Thoma Bravo to privatize Barracuda Networks for $1.6B

Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity firm, will acquire all shares of Barracuda Networks (NYSE: CUDA) in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.6 billion. Barracuda shareholders will receive $27.55 in cash for each share of Barracuda common stock they hold. The price represents a premium of 22.5 percent to the company's 10-day average stock price prior to Nov. 27, 2017, of $22.49.



Barracuda supplies appliance and cloud-enabled solutions for data protection.



"We believe the proposed transaction offers an opportunity for us to accelerate our growth with our industry-leading security platform that's purpose-built for highly distributed, diverse cloud and hybrid environments. We will continue Barracuda's tradition of delivering easy-to-use, full-featured solutions that can be deployed in the way that makes sense for our customers," said BJ Jenkins, chief executive officer of Barracuda. "Thoma Bravo has an excellent history of investing in growing security businesses, and this transaction speaks to the value and strength of Barracuda's security platform, which helps customers protect and manage their networks, applications, and data. I expect that our employees, customers, and partners will benefit from this partnership."



"Barracuda is a proven industry leader, consistently bringing powerful, comprehensive solutions to customers in an increasingly prevalent, hostile, and complex threat environment," said Seth Boro, a managing partner at Thoma Bravo. "We believe that Barracuda is at the forefront of innovation in several highly strategic areas of the cybersecurity market and are excited to be the company's partner in the next phase of its growth."





