Telia Carrier activates PoP in QTS' mega data center

Telia Carrier activated a connectivity node in QTS' mega data center in Richmond, Virginia.



The data center is a 1.3 million square foot facility with more than 550,000 square feet of raised floor capacity. The 220-acre QTS campus features 12 megawatts currently available with the ability to expand to more than 400 megawatts.



Telia Carrier's extensive fiber network and advanced network services further expand QTS' ability to provide low latency connectivity and reinforce QTS as the largest provider in Richmond with more than one terabit of on-net capacity.



The companies said the facility's proximity to Ashburn, Virginia to the north and the new Virginia Beach Cable Landing (VBCL) to the south, make it particularly attractive.



"The Telia Carrier partnership allows QTS to provide optimum proximity and connectivity for Richmond's thriving business community including a growing number of multinational corporations," said Brent Bensten, Chief Technology Officer, Product Development, QTS. "As Richmond's largest data center, QTS' partnership with the world's number one network backbone provider is a significant addition to our expanding connectivity capabilities."



"As one of the world's leading telecommunications providers, Telia Carrier empowers highly flexible and scalable IT infrastructure partners backed by the highest levels of high-touch enterprise support," said Art Kazmierczak, Director Business and Network Development, Americas for Telia Carrier. "We are pleased to partner with QTS and expand the availability of our highly compelling suite of international network services in the Mid-Atlantic region."







