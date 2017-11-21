Talari Networks names Patrick Sweeney as CEO

Talari Networks, which specializes in SD-WAN solutions, named Patrick Sweeney as its new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Mark Masur, who will remain as chairman on Talari’s board of directors.



Previously, Sweeney served in multiple executive roles over his 16 years at SonicWall and Dell. Sweeney helped take network security company SonicWall private under Thoma Bravo in 2010, and in 2012 sold the company to Dell where he served as Vice President of Security Marketing in the Dell Software Group. In 2016, Sweeney helped spin out SonicWall from Dell as an independent company under private equity firm Francisco Partners.



“Talari is one of the original founders of the SD-WAN space. We have a huge base of loyal customers with thousands of deployments around the world. Our customers have given us an industry-leading Net Promoter Score, validating that our solutions and support are enterprise-class,” said Sweeney, CEO, Talari. “Now the market has kicked into hyper-growth gear, timing is everything and we intend to take full advantage of this moment! We will accelerate our success by increasing our sales capacity, implementing a 100% channel model, and continuing to lead with SD-WAN technical innovations in cloud, mobility and the distributed workforce.”



Talari is based in San Jose, California.