T-Mobile shows off LTE-Advanced powered by Qualcomm

Qualcomm Technologies and T-Mobile held a press event in San Jose, California to demonstrate Gigabit Class LTE on T-Mobile’s network and flagship smartphones powered by Snapdragon Gigabit LTE modems.



T-Mobile also confirmed that its LTE Advanced network - powered by carrier aggregation, 4X4 MIMO and 256 QAM – will be expanded from to 920 markets nationwide. It is currently live in 430 of those markets. T-Mobile also unveiled plans to launch License Assisted Access (LAA), another advanced LTE technology which taps into unlicensed spectrum, on small cells this year to further densify the network for even more capacity and speed.







“This is what I’m talking about when I say T-Mobile has America’s best unlimited network and the only one purpose built for unlimited”, said Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer for T-Mobile. “Not only do we have a nationwide LTE footprint that’s every bit as broad as the Duopoly’s, and the fastest according to multiple third parties -- it also keeps getting faster. Gigabit Class LTE technology is part of the secret sauce behind our success – and why others are struggling under the weight of unlimited – and we’re only continuing to advance with LAA on the horizon.”“Global momentum for Gigabit Class LTE is continuing to pick up around the world, and we’re delighted thatT-Mobile is planning to deliver gigabit connectivity to millions of consumers in the United States,” said Mike Finley, senior vice president and president, Qualcomm North America and Australia, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.