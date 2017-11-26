Symantec names AWS as strategic infrastructure provider

Symantec has chosen Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its strategic infrastructure provider for the vast majority of its cloud workloads.



Highlights of the announcement: (1) Symantec is undertaking a major operational move to AWS (2) Symantec will leverage the global footprint of the AWS Marketplace to deliver its security services (3) Symantec has already built a data lake on AWS that collects tens of terabytes of data every day from 175 million endpoints and more than 57 million attack sensors.





“Our cloud-first approach to engineering requires a highly scalable and reliable infrastructure that helps our team deliver faster time-to-market and ensure that security remains our top priority,” said Raj Patel, Vice President, Cloud Platform Engineering at Symantec.