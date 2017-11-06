Symantec acquires SurfEasy for personal VPN

Symantec has acquired SurfEasy, a leading Virtual Private Network (VPN) provider, from Opera Software, its parent company. Financial terms were not disclosed.



SurfEasy's personal VPN ensures online privacy and security on smartphones, tablets and computers. SurfEasy has been an existing OEM technology provider to Symantec, powering Symantec’s Norton WiFi Privacy product with VPN technology.



SurfEasy will become part of Symantec’s Consumer Business Unit, which includes the Norton and LifeLock brands, bringing VPN to the portfolio of Consumer Digital Safety solutions.



“SurfEasy has been a great partner to Symantec and we look forward to bringing their expertise and leading technology inside the company,” said Greg Clark, Symantec CEO. “The addition of SurfEasy to our Consumer business will benefit our customers as we continue to strengthen our Norton WiFi Privacy solution so consumers can use public Wi-Fi without fear of exposing their information to cyber criminals.”



