State of Georgia signs on to FirstNet

The state of Georgia has accepted the FirstNet and AT&T plan to deliver a wireless broadband network to the state's public safety community.



Under the public/private partnership, first responders in Georgia, including fire, police, EMS and other public safety workers, will have access to quality of service and priority to voice and data across the existing nationwide AT&T LTE network. Preemption for primary users over the AT&T LTE network is expected by year-end.



"FirstNet will provide the coverage, experience and next-generation technologies our first responders need and deserve," said Bill Leahy, president of AT&T Georgia. "AT&T is proud to work with Governor Deal to bring this dedicated, interoperable public safety broadband network to Georgia, and connect its public safety community to advanced technologies that will help save lives."