Sprint adds PoP at key carrier hotel in Denver

Sprint announced the addition of a new Point of Presence (PoP) at 910Telecom in Denver, Colorado. Sprint can now provide access to Global MPLS and Dedicate IP customers at up to 100G at 910Telecom.



Sprint said the deployment is part of its strategy to expand in major carrier hotels to broaden its network and provide access at the lowest cost.



“910Telecom is the most well connected data center in the Denver area and was one of our high-priority sites when we started our strategy to expand the number of carrier hotels where we have a PoP,” said Mike Fitz, President and General Manager of the Sprint Global Wireline Business Unit. “As we continue to aggressively expand our network, deploying in a major carrier hotel 910Telecom allows us to provide access to our global all-IP network to a significant number of customers.”



In 2016, Sprint added 52 U.S. IP/MPLS nodes. This year, Sprint will add more than 70 nodes, expanding to more than 220 U.S. IP/MPLS nodes. Additionally, Sprint has built hundreds of Network-to-Network Interconnections (NNI) with more than 50 ILEC and cable providers, creating an Ethernet access footprint that blankets the United States.





