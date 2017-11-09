South Atlantic Cable System is now 75% complete

Construction on the South Atlantic Cable System (SACS), which is a 40 Tbit/s, 6,165 km cable connecting Angola to Brazil, is now 75% complete. It is expected to enter service in mid 2018.



NEC, which is the turn-key contractor for the project, has hired Orange Marine, to commence the deep water laying of the cable.



