SoftBank to Increase Stake in Sprint

SoftBank announced its intention to increase its stake in Sprint through open market transactions or otherwise, subject to market conditions and other factors.



Masayoshi Son, Chairman & CEO of SBG and Chairman of Sprint, said, “We are entering an era where billions of new connected devices and sensors will come online throughout the United States. Continuing to own a world-class mobile network is central to our vision of ubiquitous connectivity. Sprint is a critical part of our plan to ensure that we can deliver our vision to American consumers and we are very confident in its future.”