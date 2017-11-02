Sierra Wireless' revenue rises 13% yoy as IoT gains traction

Sierra Wireless reported Q3 revenue of $173.2 million, an increase of 12.8% compared to $153.6 million in the third quarter of 2016. Gross margin was $57.8 million, or 33.3% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2017, compared to $49.4 million, or 32.1% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2016. Operating expenses were $57.5 million and earnings from operations were $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared to operating expenses of $49.4 million and a loss from operations of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2016. Net earnings were $1.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2017, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.06 diluted per share, in the third quarter of 2016.





Revenue from OEM Solutions was $138.5 million in the third quarter of 2017, up 8.4% compared to $127.8 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Revenue from Enterprise Solutions was $26.3 million in the third quarter of 2017, up 38.8% compared to $18.9 million in the third quarter of 2016.

Revenue from Cloud and Connectivity Services was $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2017, up 23.0% compared to $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2016.

In August 2017, Sierra Wireless agreed to acquire Numerex in a stock-for-stock merger transaction to expand its position as a leading global IoT pure-play.