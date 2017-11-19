Shell picks AT&T for global networking services

Shell has selected AT&T to provide strategic services like network management and integration, global voice and data services, security, video and collaboration solutions. AT&T will deliver network capabilities and network integration services across multiple vendors that are designed to support virtualized services, cloud strategy, and hybrid network solutions. The agreement builds an existing relationship spanning the last five and a half years. Financial terms were not disclosed.



“Shell needs global integrated network solutions accessible from just about every corner of the planet. We can offer that. And it’s a task we take seriously,” said Frank Jules, president Global Business at AT&T. “We’re eager to continue the relationship and move forward into new areas of innovation with Shell.”