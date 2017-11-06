Seaborn and IOX Cable plot subsea route between U.S. and India via South Atlantic

Seaborn Networks and IOX Cable Ltd unveiled plans for the first next-generation subsea fiber optic route between the U.S and India that will interconnect in South Africa and Brazil.



This unique route via the South Atlantic and Indian Oceans will connect the U.S. with three BRICS countries and Mauritius, providing fewer hops through fewer countries than existing alternative routes.











Seaborn recently activated its Seabras-1 direct subsea system between New York and São Paulo. It is planning a new direct subsea system between Brazil - Argentina (RFS Q4 2018); and SABR, a new subsea system between Cape Town, South Africa and Seabras-1 (RFS 2019).IOX is the developer of the IOX Cable System ("IOX System"), the first next-generation subsea network interconnecting South Africa, Mauritius and India (RFS 2019). IOX have commenced work for the cable route survey, and once completed will provide a direct route between South Africa and India via Mauritius. Seaborn's SABR and the IOX System will interconnect in South Africa.The Seabras-1 + SABR + IOX System route will be available exclusively through Seaborn and IOX."We are extremely pleased to work with IOX to provide this unique and highly secure route," said Larry Schwartz, Chairman & CEO of Seaborn. "This alliance will reshape the global communications landscape for the Southern Hemisphere."