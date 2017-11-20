Scalyr raises $20m for server log management

Scalyr, a start-up based in San Mateo, California, raised $20 million in Series A funding for its cloud-based log management and server monitoring service.



Scalyr, which was founded by two former Google engineers, aggregates a company’s server logs and metrics into a centralized system for analysis and troubleshooting. The company said its solution takes advantage of the cloud’s economies of scale and allows for efficiencies unseen in rival log management systems. Scalyr said its system enables engineers to search 1 terabyte of log data per second.



The company notes 140 customers, including CareerBuilder, Business Insider, OkCupid, Baidu and Giphy.



The funding round was led by Shasta Ventures with participation from earlier investors Bloomberg Beta, Susa Ventures and Heroic Ventures.



“We’ve had a lot of success with early sales. Once customers see they can resolve issues 5X faster, it’s a no-brainer,” said Scalyr Founder and CEO Steve Newman, a repeat entrepreneur whose last company—Writely—was acquired by Google to become Google Docs. “Now we just need to spread the word, scaling up sales and marketing. We’re also expanding our engineering and product teams. We’ve only just begun to shake up operational visibility.”