Samsung begins 10nm FinFET Process Production

Samsung Electronics Co. announced mass production of System-on-Chip (SoC) products built on its second generation 10-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology.



The new 10LPP (Low Power Plus)process technology boasts up to 10-percent higher performance or 15-percent lower power consumption compared to its first generation 10nm process technology, 10LPE (Low Power Early).



Samsung also announced that its newest manufacturing line, S3, located in Hwaseong, Korea, is ready to ramp up production of process technologies including 10nm and below.



