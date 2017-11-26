Russia's Hermitage Museum to host 5G trial

Rostelecom and Ericsson will carry out a 5G trial at the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia.



The test, which is scheduled for the first half of 2018, will feature Ericsson's latest 5G technology and use a mix of virtual reality, haptic technology, and robotics.The solutions include Ericsson Radio System which is prepared for 5G implementation. The network will be operated in the 3.5GHz frequency band and support LTE/LTE-Advanced devices.