Riverbed integrates its SD-WAN with Zscaler cloud security

Riverbed is integrating its StellConnect SD-WAN solution with the Zscaler cloud security platform.



Specifically, Riverbed and Zscaler have integrated Zscaler into the application-defined policy and orchestration engine via the SteelConnect graphical user interface (GUI), streamlining the approach for identifying and steering traffic to the Zscaler Security Cloud. The solution dynamically chooses the optimal Zscaler Data Center, with more than 100 worldwide, to use for each site in the SteelConnect network, providing enterprises with simplicity and power for expanding their use of cloud-based services and Internet Broadband across their hybrid WAN.



The companies said their joint solution enables enterprises to accelerate the adoption of cloud and incorporate Internet broadband-based transport in branch and remote office business locations without compromising network security.



“Enterprises are in the midst of a major transition from legacy, hardware-based approaches to software-defined networking in order to keep pace with changing business needs in today’s cloud-first world. However, as today’s hybrid IT landscape becomes more distributed, managing and securing enterprise networks have introduced new challenges,” said Jerry M. Kennelly, Chairman and CEO of Riverbed Technology. “With native, seamless integration of Zscaler security with Riverbed SteelConnect, businesses can now leverage the simplicity of policy-based network orchestration with the power and reach of cloud-based security across remote business locations.”



“The rise of cloud and mobile technologies has challenged enterprises to evolve perimeter-centric networking and security approaches that no longer serve them,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO and founder of Zscaler. “The seamless integration of Zscaler’s cloud security platform with Riverbed’s SD-WAN solution lets companies securely adopt a cloud-first strategy, simplifying branch operations while achieving unrivaled performance, agility, and control.”